President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of the appointment of the director general, National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) for a final term of four years.

According to a statement from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, the renewal is effective from June 26, 2023.

The president also renewed the appointment of the executive secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, Bello Maigari, for a final term of four years effective from February 26, 2023.