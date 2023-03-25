There was confusion yesterday in Kogi State as the executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ajaka, Ward 1, of Igalamela/Odolu local government area of the state yesterday denied the suspension of deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Murtala Yakubu (Ajaka).

In a statement signed by the chairman of Ajaka Ward 1, Omale Danladi, and secretary of the ward, Suleiman Abubakar, the Ajaka Ward 1 APC executives denied the purported letter of the suspension of the National Working Committee (NWC) member and all the allegations contained in the letter, saying “they are completely frivolous, false and a calculated attempt by political enemies to tarnish the image of the generality of Ward 1 Party Excos and to distract and frustrate your selfless political ambition.”

Yakubu was said to have been suspended by the executive members of APC in Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State in a letter dated March 20, 2023 over alleged anti-party activities, insubordination, gross misconduct, unguided statement, running parallel party structure and encouraging factionalism in the party.

The Kogi State chapter of the APC, in a statement signed by the state secretary, Hon. Joshua Emmanuel, yesterday affirmed Yakubu’s suspension, barring him from participating in all party activities.

But in a letter addressed to Yakubu and copied the national chairman, the North Central zonal chairman, the Kogi State chairman of the APC and chairman of Igalamela/Odolu local government area, the Ajaka Ward 1 party executives noted that the falsehood of “the mischief makers” behind the purported suspension of the party’s deputy national publicity secretary was more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of their deceased Exco member, Danjuma Sani Ejika, the party’s ward welfare secretary, who had died a long time ago.

Disclaiming the letter of purported sack of Yakubu dated March 20, 2023, the ward executives said, “We, the leadership of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State wish to and hereby deny the purported letter of your suspension alongside all the allegations contained therein in entirety, as they are completely frivolous, false and a calculated attempt by political enemies to tarnish the image of the generality of Ward 1 Party Excos and to distract and frustrate your selfless political ambition.

“The falsehood and mischief of the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of our deceased Exco member by the name Danjuma Sani Ejika (Welfare Secretary) who died on 13th April, 2022 on a purported document containing the names and signatures of Ajaka Ward 1 Exco members present at the purported meeting whereat the decision to suspend you was reached.

“What is more, the place, date and time when we, the Ajaka Ward 1 leadership of our great party reached the purported decision to suspend you is not stated on the letter.

“While we regret all the inconveniences and pandemonium occasioned by this mischievous act of the political enemies, may we use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed support for you before, during and after the elections and to further assure you that, with your unmatched records and by the grace of God, your victory in the forthcoming elections is assured.

Earlier yesterday, a statement by the state chapter affirming Yakubu suspension by the ward APC”, reads in part: “The Kogi State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a Notice of Suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) from the IGALAMELA/ODOLU Local Government Area Executive Committee which acted on the basis of his suspension by the Ajaka Ward 1 Ward Executive Committee.

“The Kogi State Executive Committee of the APC, having perused the facts as alleged and established both the veracity and the gravity of the anti-party activities made out against him, has approved the disciplinary action, ie. suspension, meted to him by the appropriate organs below.”