President Muhammadu Buhari has wished a happy 71st birthday to Jim James Ovia, businessman and founder of Zenith Bank, Africa’s largest commercial bank, referring to him as a symbol of service and dedication.

He praised him for his life of service to society.

“Jim Ovia,” according to the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, “is a beloved citizen,” praising him for his visionary accomplishments in business and banking in particular, and “for his efforts to accomplish seemingly impossible tasks as demonstrated by the success of Zenith Bank, which he founded in 1990, as well as his commitment to the welfare of the nation and its people.”

President Buhari commended the banker for identifying with the administration from its inception, and for his support for the reform policies engendered by it.

In wishing Jim Ovia a happy birthday, President Buhari urged him to continue his service to the nation and its people and “to do even more in these tough times.”