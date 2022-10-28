Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to commission the Yobe International Cargo Airport, schools and Nigeria’s largest maternal and child healthcare complex at the State Teaching Hospital in Damaturu.

Buni stated this during a courtesy call paid on him by officials of the GSM traders and technicians association.

According to him the projects have been completed and are ready for inauguration at a date to be announced later.

He said the 300,000 youth are to benefit from the empowerment programme of the state government.

He described that, since the state Ministry of Wealth Creation and Empowerment was established to provide youth with employment opportunities, the government is making adequate provisions for the empowerment.”

The governor also said the inauguration of the completed projects would enhance economic empowerment with a value chain benefit to the people.

He added that the GSM sellers and technicians would be allocated shops in each of the modern markets and supported with advanced technical knowledge.

Buni further charged the association to collaborate with the state Ministry of Wealth Creation and the Yobe Information Technology Development Agency (YITDA).

“We have a young and vibrant director-general heading YITDA who will support you in training and other technical skills to fast track your technical expertise to expand your trade,” he said.

Buni gave the association a bus and 10 shops at the newly inaugurated Ahmad Lawan Modern Market in Gashua.

In his response, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Malam Ali, commended Buni for the goodwill and support rendered to the association and others.

“Our members benefitted from loan facilities which were later written off, for us to expand and grow, we remain grateful and appreciative of all your laudable efforts.

“The support has provided us with a trade of integrity and we have sanitized the system for us to be respected by the society,” Malami said.