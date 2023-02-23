President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday arrived in Daura, Katsina State, in preparation for the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The President, who was received by the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, will be casting his vote at a polling unit close to his country home in Daura, alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari, and other family members.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Buhari, whose helicopter landed at 5:25pm in Daura, preparatory to the elections, will be participating, not as a candidate as he had done since 2003, but as a voter.

Shehu said knowing the importance of every single vote, the President makes sure that all members of his family, members of the entourage, including security, protocol and other staff were registered to vote in Daura town.

Before heading home for the elections, President Buhari had actively participated in the campaigns of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presented the presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as his preferred successor, showcasing his record of statesmanship and contributions to economic development and democracy.