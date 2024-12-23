The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has said that 105 persons were rescued, while four lives were lost following several incidents of building collapse across the Territory in 2024.

The acting director-general of FEMD, Engr. Abdulrahman Mohammed, revealed the details during a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that the collapses primarily occurred in the Prince and Princess Estate, Guzape District, Garki 2, Kubwa, and Sabon Lugbe near the Airport Road in the Territory.

Mohammed explained that the FEMD dealt with multiple emergencies in the outgoing year, including building collapses, fire outbreaks, flooding, earth tremors, and the distribution of relief supplies to affected residents.

In a summary of the department’s activities over the past year, he stated that FEMD successfully saved an estimated 3,500 lives across various emergency situations, responding to 165 distress calls via its toll-free emergency hotline 112.

“During 2024, we rescued 75 lives from flood-related disasters, although one life was tragically lost at Angwan Hakimi, Orozo, in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

“To combat the impact of rainfall, we barricaded the slip road at the Galadimawa interchange on June 25, reopening it on November 17, 2024.

“Our rescue efforts also included 105 individuals from building collapses, which unfortunately resulted in four deaths,” he said.

He further said that 1,230 people were rescued during various fire incidents without any casualties, adding that notable emergencies occurred at Old Karu Market, a fitness facility in Gwarinpa, and several residential fires.

According to him, among other significant events this year, an attempted suicide on a telecommunications mast atop Katampe Hill was averted as a result of the expert intervention of FEMD officials and police.

The director-general also addressed concerns surrounding a widely reported earth tremor impacting Mpape, Katampe, and parts of Maitama Extension, which left over 2,000 residents in distress, saying that a report on this incident was submitted to the Minister of the FCT.

In terms of road safety, he said FEMD rescued 89 individuals from traffic accidents, although three fatalities were recorded, that the department has initiated its Ember Month campaign in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps, dubbed “Operation Eagle Eye,” which aims to educate commercial drivers on safe driving practices at motor parks throughout the FCT.

Mohammed said that the department plans to leverage technology for improved disaster management.

“This includes utilising low Earth orbit satellites for real-time imagery and analytical data to enhance risk assessments and monitoring in the FCT, ultimately aiming to increase response efficiency.

“In the coming year, FEMD will establish effective communication channels for information sharing and best practices while implementing secure data storage solutions. We will also intensify our focus on risk assessments in the city center to better mitigate potential disasters,” he stated.