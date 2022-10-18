The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has said that good practice in quality delivery of buildings will curtail the menace of building collapses in the country.

Former president of the Institute, Mr Kenneth Nduka said this on Saturday in Abuja, at a two-day workshop organised by the Artisans and Craftsmen Qualifications Awarding Board (A&CQAB) of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB).

He said, “The objective of the workshop was to achieve continuous professional development for its quality assurance managers.

“A&CQAB did this as part of its over sight function as an awarding body for the certification of construction trades in Nigeria.”

Nduka, highlighted the importance of the workshop as part of the expectations for practice among Quality Assurance Managers adding that it had generated a practice outlet for Builders.

He therefore, encouraged participants to be serious with the workshop since good practice will curtail poor quality delivery and building collapse in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, board chairman, NIOB, Mr Christopher Belonwu, said the workshop was aimed at exposing the participants among other things to the requirements for induction and support into the institute.

According to him, understanding the occupational expertise required by assessors and verifiers ensures quality and consistency of assessment of accredited qualifications. Adding that recommended assessment methodology, instruments of assessment and documentation are to be used for assessment.

