Education, the most important resource for human development, is unarguably the bedrock of growth, and national development. Consequently, strategic investment in education is a sine qua non for any society focused on sustainable progress.

It is no longer news that we have very serious problems in our country and especially so in education: Nigeria and most of the developing world are far behind. The challenge is for us to catch up by creating the necessary changes within the system, changes that will bring about sustained educational planning and implementation with a regular review that will make us a permanent, even if not leading, member of the knowledge world.

This will enable our country to ensure that our educational institutions are able to simultaneously develop the skills that will help our national development and make it possible for us to be relevant in the world through effective participation in the global economy.

In education as in all other spheres of life, quality is never accidental. It is always the result of clear intentions, specific mission statements, and sincere efforts, delivered by focused, skillful implementation. C.N. Achi, in his 2003 work “Issue of quality in Nigeria education system”, posits that there is broad agreement on the facets of quality.

They include higher academic standards, vigorous curricula, skilled and experienced teachers, updated textbooks, state-of-the-art laboratories and computing facilities, small class sizes, modern buildings and a conducive environment for learning, and strict discipline, which involves parents amongst others.

Unfortunately, while our educational institutions are rapidly decaying, the government continues to allocate less and less to the educational sector. Indeed, it can be said that the disheartening educational conditions reflect Nigeria’s dwindling allocation to the educational sector. It becomes imperative that while waiting on the government to change its value system and invest more in education, individuals and private sectors must also play their part by investing in education – the intellectual laboratory of any nation and the engine that propels the economy. Anya, (2001), notes: “‘without a formidable intellectual base, it is not likely that any society would move forward.”

It is in this context that proactive approaches across all levels of education are needed by society in a public-private partnership. Of a truth, increased and sustained private sector investment is not an option. It is in this vein that Seplat Energy, with the goal of a better legacy for future generations, has put social priorities at the heart of its business.

It is thus heart-warming that one proactive social impact approach adopted by the leading Nigerian independent energy company, Seplat Energy Plc, listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, is building future generations through consistent investment in quality Education.

The company’s widely acclaimed PEARLs (Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders) Quiz competition, now in its eleventh year, has impacted over 10,000 schools and over 51,955 students. Furthermore, Seplat Energy increased its investments in education to cover the teaching facet for the quality of learning is directly proportional to the quality of teaching.

Hence, its STEP – Seplat Teachers’ Empowerment Programme – continues to equip teachers with both pedagogical skills as well as research/teaching tools and facilities. Seplat Energy’s commitment is in tandem with Nigeria’s national educational philosophy which confirms that education is pivotal in the upward movement of the individual on the social ladder. Ipso facto, the more progressive individuals are, the more progressive the society is.

That policy on Education goes ahead to define the goals of education as well as enumerate the tools for achieving same. It is indeed a most comprehensive and thoughtful document. Clearly, education acts as a source of empowerment when the quality is such that improves the citizens’ ability to compete effectively in the world.

The flagship initiative in this regard, Seplat PEARLs Quiz, has the helicopter objective of improving academic performance. The annual competition, open to all secondary schools in the company’s host states of Delta and Edo, is aligned with the fourth Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable life-long learning opportunities for all.

For this year’s edition the grand finale of the programme, was held in Benin City, Edo State and had in attendance secondary schools from Edo and Delta States, government officials, traditional rulers, various communities from both States, media, management of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), staff, management and board members of Seplat Energy, among others.

Green Park Academy, Edo State emerged winner from among 130 participating schools and bagged the coveted prize of Ten million (N10m) for a project award and one hundred thousand-naira (N100,000) scholarship for each of its three partaking students.

Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State; and The University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School emerged the second and third place winners respectively. Deeper Life High school was awarded a Five Million Naira (N5m) project award and seventy-five-thousand-naira (N75,000) scholarship each for its three partaking students.

Uniben Demonstration Secondary school was given a prize of Three Million Naira (N3m) project award and fifty-thousand-naira (N50,000) scholarship for each of its three partaking students. A total of N18.675m was awarded to the three wining schools and their participating students.

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, commended Seplat Energy, stating that the initiative is encouraging students to take their studies even more seriously while mentioning that exercise has also brought students from Edo and Delta States to square up in a friendly atmosphere. The Governor, who was represented by the State’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Augustine Oghoro, added ‘’undoubtedly, they will all mix and chart new friendships, know themselves better and deepen the bond of unity and love among people from the two states’’.

He also appealed to other corporate bodies to emulate Seplat Energy, by identifying with their host communities: ‘’there should be increased conscious efforts to impact positively on the lives of the people. Government cannot do it alone, therefore partnership with the private sector is essential to ensure that sustainable development permeates every sector of our national life’’.

Commending the company for its commitment to education and national development, the commissioner for Education Edo state, Dr Joan Oviawe, on behalf of Edo state government appreciated Seplat Energy and its CSR team. She said Seplat Energy’s educational projects were in line with the state government’s vision for education, while stating that the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) remains a big feat.

The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, reiterated that the initiative is open to all secondary schools in Delta and Edo states with the main objective of improving academic performance in Seplat’s host states. Represented by the company’s Base Manager, Western Assets, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine, Dr. Nwachuku stated that the programme is also aimed at rekindling the spirit of academic excellence and healthy competition in the youth by motivating, encouraging, and rewarding the scholarship and teamwork spirit in their young minds.

Similarly, the Managing Director, Western Asset at Seplat Energy, Ayodele Olatunde, in his remarks, expressed excitement to be part of the event. He stated that the competition has been encouraging the spirit of academic excellence and motivating hard work. He added that the programme is an avenue to pay back the society through building future leaders.

Mr. Samson Ezugworie, Seplat Energy’s chief operating officer, restated that the company has tasked itself with improving academic outcomes in its host communities. He explained that the Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz had been making a progressive impact with about 51,955 students participating so far. The initiative has also assisted the winning schools to develop legacy projects including language laboratories, computer laboratories, libraries, school buses, classroom blocks, and other essential structural projects while increasing enrollment levels in the winning schools, Ezugworie noted.

Seplat PEARLs Quiz is implemented in two stages, the test stage and the competition stage. In the test stage, all schools take an online test to qualify for the head-to-head competition which determines the champions. All qualified schools from the test stage go home with Seplat-branded laptop bags, exercise books, and other prizes.

The PEARLs quiz empowerment initiative started in an all-around curriculum quiz competition format in 2012. Consequently, the selected questions in various subjects follow approved school curricula. The eagerly-awaited competition begins at the school level, progresses to the senatorial zones, and culminates in the final level where the best from the two states jostle to determine the winners. At the end of the final stage, the three top-performing are rewarded with project prizes as high as ten million naira. The winning students are rewarded with scholarships ranging from one hundred thousand to fifty thousand naira each. Across its eleven years of existence, the programme has produced the best of the best, be they from rural or urban, private or public schools.

In the final analysis, Nigeria wins. While all participants are rewarded, winning schools have their school infrastructure upgraded, student academic performances improved, and teaching skills and competency increased, it is the society that is the ultimate beneficiary. And so it should be. Little wonder that the plaudits continue to pile up for Seplat Energy. Its consistent investment in education, buoyed by its unwavering dedication to the long-term infrastructure improvement of the areas it serves, improves the human and intellectual potential of its host communities. It is a model that if emulated, will surely improve our fortunes in education, and national development, leaving a better legacy for future generations.