A pro-democracy civil society organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described as ‘a gratuitous and an egregious corruption’ and systematic bribery of the judiciary for the executive branch of government to lavish public funds in building living mansions for justices and judges in the judicial branch of government.

The group also noted that it was a clear violation of the Constitutionally protected separation of powers distilled distinctively in Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the civil society organisation wondered why the judiciary, which draws her funds direct from the Federation Account was going cap-in-hand begging people it called ‘power-seeking political ideologues’ for lavished accommodation and housing assets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

HURIWA also claimed that the housing assets allocated and being speedily erected by the APC-led administration for transfer to the judges and the justices was a clear plot to pocket the judicial officials who are expected to dispense justice fairly and justly in matters involving different political parties, politicians, citizens and groups just as the group expressed fear that henceforth it would be tough for litigants filing cases against the office of president of Nigeria or the officials of the Federal Capital Authority/Administration to expect to get justice since the executive branch of government has already dangled juicy carrots in the forms of exotic housing assets in the choicest area of Abuja to judges and the justices of the Federal High Court and the Appellate courts.

“The Federal government even boasted in a boisterous fashion that it unilaterally revoked the validly issued certificates or ownership that it gave to the German construction firm in Nigeria, Julie’s Berger, so as to pass these juicy landed assets and the soon to be completed houses to judges and justices.

“HURIWA has by this media statement disagree sharply with the position of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, who publicly said that the Tinubu administration recognizes the mental and emotional well-being of judicial officers.

“She said the administration has in mind the fact that the mental and emotional health of judicial officers is directly tied to their living conditions.

“She made this statement on Monday during the flag-off of the design and construction of 40 housing units for Judges’ Quarters in Katampe District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Kekere-Ekun performed the groundbreaking exercise in the presence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, principal officers of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, as well as FCT Area Council Chairmen, among others.

“Kekere-Ekun described the exercise as a significant milestone in the continuation of efforts by the Federal Government and the FCT Administration to enhance the welfare of judicial officers in the Federal Capital Territory.

“She stressed that the provision of comfortable and befitting accommodation for judicial officers is a practical step towards ensuring that they are well supported, adding that it will also provide an environment for judges to carry out their duties with independence, impartiality, and integrity.”

The statement quoted the CJN as saying that, “Beyond the courtroom, a supportive and conducive living environment is essential to their ability to focus on the heavy responsibilities entrusted to them.

“Judicial officers require peace of mind, security, and comfort in their residences to fully dedicate themselves to the rigorous task of interpreting and applying the law.

“It goes beyond addressing the basic needs for housing. It reflects the recognition that the mental and emotional well-being of judicial officers is directly tied to their living conditions.

“These homes will provide a secure and tranquil environment, enabling judicial officers to perform their duties with greater focus, efficiency, and clarity of mind.”

HURIWA also noted that Justice Kekere-Ekun, who also acknowledged the focus of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, further commended the FCT Administration for its initiative and forward-thinking in implementing the project, which, she said, reflects the importance placed on the welfare of judicial officers.

The group, therefore, expressed disappointment with the CJN whom it said in her speech sounded more like a leading member of the ruling APC and spoke as an ideologue of the Tinubu-Shettima’s renewed agenda mantra when in her position as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, she should be neutral, independent and totally not linked to any political catch frame or ideology.

HURIWA referred the CJN to certain citations and authorities on judicial independence, which make it imperative that Nigerian courts should never mortgage their independence to the apron strings of the executive branch of government.