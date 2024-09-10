The Senate of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has approved the promotion of 90 senior academics, including five females, to Professors and Associate Professors.

The approval was made following the Senate’s decision at its 416th meeting on August 28, 2024.

According to a special BUK bulletin signed by the deputy registrar, head of public affairs Lamara Garba, 45 academics were promoted to Professors and another 45 associate professors for 2022 and 2023.

Those promoted to Professorship include Dr Umar Fagge, now Professor of Arabic Language; Dr Ibrahim Muazzam, Professor of Islamic Thought and Civilization; Dr Tijjani Naniya, Professor of Social and Political History; Dr Mukhtar Bunza, Professor of Forest Ecology and Silviculture.

Others are Dr Yusuf Chamo, professor of linguistics; Dr Kasim Muhammad, Professor of Environmental Engineering; Dr Murtala M. Badamasi, Professor of Geography; Dr Salisu Maiwada Abubakar, Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry; and Dr Gali Sa’idu as professor of guidance and counselling.

“Also appointed as professors are five females, including Dr Ummulkhair A. Dantata as Professor of Hausa Language; Dr Latifa Musa Pedro, Professor of Health Economics; Dr Aisha Muhammad Gadanya, Professor of Nutrition and Pharmacological Biochemistry and Dr Hauwa Musa Abdullahi, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology.”

Others promoted as associate professors include Dr. Lawal Muhammad Bello in Electrical Engineering, Dr. Warshu Tijjani Rabi’u in Islamic Studies & Shari’ah, and Sunusi Iguda in Mass Communication.