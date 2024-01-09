The management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has debunked a publication on social media on the discovery of some fake professors working in Nigerian universities of which 20 are said to be with the BUK.

The management described the claims as malicious, doctored and fallacious, capable of denting Bayero University’s hard-earned reputation.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Kano said, “The purported publication maliciously claimed to have discovered 20 of such fake Professors working in BUK. We emphatically deny the existence of such in our highly reputable institution of learning, which can be attested to by the recent global rankings released by internationally reputable university accessors.

“Equally, it should be noted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had denied the existence of any fake professors in our universities.

“Therefore, the management of Bayero University, Kano wishes to draw the attention of members of the general public that the said 20 fake professors are not staff of the university, as they only exist in the figment of the imagination of the authors of the fake news and we call on people to disregard the said publication as not only fake but also with the intent to destroy the reputation of Nigerian universities by some enemies of progress.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Bayero University, Kano places a greater premium on quality and standards in all its activities, a policy which has contributed to attaining feats and recognition amongst tertiary institutions of learning in the world. It should be on record that recently, BUK ranked as the 5th best University in Nigeria in terms of research, training and quality of academic programmes and 2nd best in Nigeria in terms of international outlook by the United Kingdom-based Times Higher Education.

“In addition, the university was adjudged as 3rd best Value University for international students by another international educational database assessor StudyAbroadAide, based in South Korea. All these feats were a result of the University’s quality output of highly qualified staff and competent graduates.

“In the light of the above, members of the public are advised to disregard the publication,” the statement noted.