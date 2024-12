Arsenal suffered a major blow on Monday after Mikel Arteta confirmed winger Bukayo Saka has been ruled out for “many weeks” over a hamstring injury.

Saka picked up the injury during the first half of the 5-1 victory against Crystal Palace, signalling to the bench after a cross before being replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal take on Ipswich Town on Friday amid a busy set of Christmas fixtures.