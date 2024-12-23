A 19-year-old 300Level Science Laboratory Technology student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Oladimeji Mercy Esther, has been crowned ‘Miss Oyo State’ 2024.

The event took place at the Jogor Events Centre, Liberty Road, Oke Ado area, Ibadan, on Sunday night.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde; Hon. Adedeji Dhikirulah Olajide; Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Dr. Yinka Ayefele, and Asiwaju Nurudeen Akinade, who represented billionaire businessman and chairman of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Engr. Dotun Sanusi.

Sanusi donated a Hummer H3 SUV Jeep for the event, including bags of rice and chickens to lucky raffle ticket winners in their hundreds.

The panel of judges comprised the State’s Commissioner for Energy, Barrister Seun Ashamu; director-general of FRIN, Ibrahim Lawal; veteran actress Toyin Adegbola, and Princess Abeo Folashade Nurudeen.

The event was organised by Mayor Isaac Brown, CEO of Silverstone Communications in collaboration with Fresh FM Ibadan and several other media partners.

The Oyo State First Lady, in her remarks, charged the organisers to introduce mentorship programme in the annual event while encouraging the contestants not to rely only on their beauty but must also acquire necessary skills and education in order to make way in life.

Isaac Brown expressed appreciation to all the sponsors who made the event a huge success.