Bulkachuwa Drags ICPC, AGF To Court Over Senate Floor Comment

The immediate-past Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Muhammed Adamu Bulkachuwa, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja, to bar the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from investigating and arresting him over the comments he made on the floor of the ninth Senate during its valedictory session.

During the session, Bulkachuwa had said he influenced his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa’s decisions as a President of the Appeal Court.

Justice Bulkachuwa was the immediate-past President of the Court of Appeal.

She was Court of Appeal President between 2014 and 2020 and retired from the court after attaining the mandatory age of 70.

The Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force are respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023.

He prayed the court for a declaration that he is covered and entitled to the constitutional privileges and protection offered as freedom of speech/expression by Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Parliamentary Immunity as enshrined in Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017.