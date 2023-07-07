NFF Appoints Famous Journalist Aluo, Agara, Obi To Head League Boards

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed a famous sports journalist and former sports editor of The Sun Newspaper, Mr. George Aluo, as the new chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Aluo, who will be assisted Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki his vice chairman, succeed Senator Obinna Ogba, whose tenure as the NNL elapsed after the end of the just concluded league season.

Other members of the NNL board that will be headed by Aluo are Mr. Yakubu Sarma, Mallam Sani Mohammed, Dr. Donald Ikpe, Chief Joseph Uzoma Ebowusim and Chief Dotun Sanusi. Mr Emmanuel Attah, former Super coordinator, will serve as the chief executive officer of the league.

Meanwhile, in a related development, NFF also on Friday announced former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Silas Agara as the new chairman of the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One, which has been reconstituted along with the boards of the Nigeria National League and the Nigeria Women Football League.

Agara will have Mr. Adeoye Adepeju as his vice, with Mallam Sabo Muhammed Dutse, Mr. Ogheneochuko Ambakaderemo, Mr. Tunji Onatolu, Barr. Bucknor Akintade and Mallam Danladi Ibrahim as members. Mallam Hassan Abdullahi Garo will be the chief executive officer.

Renowned marketing expert Nkechi Nneka Obi will head the Nigeria Women Football League, with Hajiya Hussaina Suleman as vice chairman. Alhaja Rukayat Lola Alaya, former FIFA referee Hadiza Musa, Mr. Ayodele Thomas, Ms Henrietta Ehiobor and Mr. Danny Nazzal will be members.