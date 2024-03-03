Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso says Victor Boniface is recovering fast from his injury.

Boniface went under the knife in January after sustaining an abductor injury during Nigeria’s preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward is currently recuperating from the injury.

Alonso, who praised the Nigeria international for his dedication stated that the striker’s recovery process is a source of joy to him.

“His (Boniface) development is very good, the recovery is going in the right direction. That’s very positive,” Alonso told Bild.

“We expect Boniface soon, I don’t know, but it won’t be until May, maybe April, and that’s very good for us, having Boniface back.

“Boni works very well, with great professionalism, twice a day. We need players who have the desire to be back.

The 23-year-old registered 10 goals and seven assists in 16 appearances for Die Werkself before injury setback.