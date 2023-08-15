Buni Declares 7th North East Zonal Youth Games Open

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has declared the North East zonal elimination of the 7th National Youth Game tagged ‘Damatuu 2023, taking place at August 27 Stadium Damaturu, open.

Governor Buni who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Baba Malam Wali mni, said his administration is indeed not the least conscious of the pivotal role in sporting competitions as well as promoting regional, national and international cohesion as well as advancing the image of a state or country among her peers.

Buni revealed that the state at the last edition of the national competition hosted by Kwara in 2021, Yobe State won medals in shooting and Chess, stressing that the participating states would contest in basketball, beach volleyball, cricket, football, handball, hockey and volleyball in both male and female categories respectively. .

While commending the organisers, he urged good conduct from participants and fair officiating as well as good sportsmanship from both winners and losers,

In his speech, the executive director, Yobe Sports Council, Dr. Habu Abdulrahaman Ago, said the national youth games was introduced in 2013 as a platform for young athletes from the county to showcase their skills.