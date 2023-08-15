Spain, Sweden Lock Horns For Place In Women’s World Cup FInal

High-scoring Spain and set-piece specialists Sweden will lock horns on Tuesday at Auckland’s Eden Park for a place in the final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, holding Australia and New zealand.

Spain’s only previous semi-final appearance at a major tournament was at the 1997 Euros. They made their World Cup debut in 2015, and their best result prior to this tournament was a last 16 exit four years ago.

After seeing off 2019 runners-up the Netherlands, they are now one win away from a first final and have scored 15 goals in the process, less than a year after 15 players staged a revolt against long-serving coach Jorge Vilda and threatened to quit unless changes were made.

Vilda was ultimately backed by the federation in the dispute and only three of the 15 players made it to the World Cup squad.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal showdown against Sweden, star striker Jennifer Hermoso, said they have put last year’s dispute behind them.

“I see the team motivated like never before and full of confidence. So, I don’t want to think about everything that happened in the past. I just want to enjoy this sport, to inspire our country with this team,” she said.

“We have worked so hard to get here. … I want the whole team to enjoy it and for the whole of Spain to be behind us.”

Sweden are the highest-ranked nation remaining – at world number three – and are appearing in their fifth World Cup semi-final. They have played in all nine editions but only reached the final once, when they lost to Germany in 2003.

The Scandinavians have not won a major trophy since the inaugural 1984 Euros when only four teams took part. They also reached the semi-finals of last year’s Euros and the 2019 World Cup and have been runners-up at the last two Olympics.

Sweden won all three group games this tournament and dispatched two World Cup winners – the United States and Japan – in the knockouts. They will be confident of continuing that momentum against Spain.

“It’s going to be a high-pressure Spain and high-pressure Sweden,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said. “For me, it’s lovely football.”

Head-to-head

Spain has yet to beat Sweden in 11 meetings – none of which was at a World Cup – and have lost seven of those games. The teams drew 1-1 in a friendly in October in Cordoba.