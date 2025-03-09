Grammy Award winning Nigeria star Burna Boy has added another milestone to his career, stepping onto the runway for Off-White at Paris Fashion Week.

Walking in the “State of Resistance” collection, curated by Ibrahim Kamara, Burna Boy showcased his seamless transition from music icon to fashion trailblazer.

Renowned for his fearless style and cultural influence, Burna Boy’s participation underscores the growing intersection between music and high fashion.

Burna Boy’s presence at Off-White’s show not only solidifies his status as a global tastemaker but also highlights the brand’s dedication to merging streetwear with bold storytelling.

This appearance further cements Burna Boy’s impact beyond music, as he continues to break boundaries in entertainment, fashion, and culture. Whether commanding a stage or a runway, Burna Boy’s versatility and global appeal remain undeniable.

Burna whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has exuded a sensational personae not just in his music performances but his fashion sense.