Grammy Award-winning Nigerian megastar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has sold out the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

With this feat, Burna Boy becomes the first African artiste to sell out the State Farm Arena.

Confirming the news on its verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 1, 2022, State Farm Arena tweeted, “Official: @burnaboy is SOLD OUT”

This is not some stroke of luck for him as he has only this year sold out The Madison Square Garden (20,000), The Toyota Center (19,000), and these are basketball arenas in the USA. Not counting the sold out shows in Europe and other venues in the United States.

Burna Boy becomes the only African artiste to have sold out four Arenas in the US. They include; the 17 thousand capacity Hollywood bowl, the Toyota center, with a capacity of 19 thousand, the 21 thousand Madison Square Garden, and the 21 thousand capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

For every one of those shows, Burna Boy has set new record as the first and only African artiste in history to sell out 20k+ concert venues intercontinentally.