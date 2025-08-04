Burnley are set to strengthen the midfield ahead of their return to the Premier League after reaching an agreement with Chelsea to sign Lesley Ugochukwu.

The 21-year-old France youth international has been granted permission to travel for medical tests and complete a permanent move to Turf Moor.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert David Ornstein via X on Monday.

Ornstein wrote; “Burnley reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Lesley Ugochukwu. Set to travel for medical & complete permanent move from #CFC to #BurnleyFC on 5yr contract. France youth int’l significantly bolsters Scott Parker options at No6/8.”

Ugochukwu joined Southampton on loan in August 2024, a year after signing a seven-year contract with Chelsea.

He played 31 games at the south-coast club, registering three goals and assists in all competitions, but they became the first side in the history of the league to be relegated with seven games remaining.

Ugochukwu gradually established himself as a first-team regular for Southampton, starting their final 11 Premier League matches.

He scored a 93rd-minute equaliser away to West Ham United in April which ensured Southampton avoided the unwanted record of the Premier League’s lowest points tally.

Ugochukwu moved to England at 19 from his boyhood club Rennes. He made his senior debut for Rennes just after his seventeenth birthday, becoming the club’s fourth youngest debutant at the time.

The central midfielder played 15 games in all competitions for Chelsea in the 2023-24 season, his first in the Premier League.

He is also a France Under-23 international and has played 27 times for his national team at youth level.