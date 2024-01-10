A 22-year-old businessman, Shadrach Adingedi, appeared before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja today, charged with the alleged theft of 20 pigs worth N1.4 million.

The police arraigned Adingedi, from Tudunwada village Lugbe, Abuja, on a single charge of theft.

Prosecution Counsel, Mr Steven Osho, informed the court that on January 5, the complainant, Chijeoke Ndubuisi, of the same address, reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station.

Mr Osho alleged that between October 2023 and the present date, the defendant stole 20 pigs valued at N1.4 million belonging to the complainant.

He further stated that the defendant falsely claimed ownership of the stolen pigs and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation during the police investigation.

Mr Osho argued that the alleged offense contravened sections 287 and 327 of the Penal Code.

Despite the accusation, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty.

Judge Aliyu Kagarko granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with one surety in like sum.

Judge Kagarko specified that the surety must be a Level 10 civil servant and reside within the court’s jurisdiction. He also requested the surety to provide a reliable means of identification.

In another case brought before Judge Kagarko, a 22-year-old unemployed man, Odoh Ernest, was charged with allegedly snatching two cellphones worth N820,000.

The police prosecution, Osho, informed the court that on January 5, the complainant, Izong Stephenie, from Area 10 Garki, reported the matter at the Garki Police Station.

Mr. Osho alleged that the defendant accosted Ms. Stephenie and her sister while they were returning from the supermarket and snatched their cell phones. He further stated that the defendant stole Ms. Stephenie’s iPhone 12 ProMax and her sister’s Tecno Camon 10 phone, totalling N820,000 in value.

The prosecution added that during the police investigation, the defendant failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions.

Mr. Osho argued that the alleged offenses contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 327 of the Penal Code.

Despite the accusation, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Judge Aliyu Kagarko granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in like sum. Judge Kagarko specified that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present reliable means of identification.

The case was adjourned to January 24th for further hearing.

(NAN)