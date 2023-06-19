Businessman Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charge

A businessman, Stanley Nwora, has pleaded guilty to unlawful importation and possession of Indian hemp brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Nwora was arraigned before Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos by the NDLEA on a two-count charge of drug trafficking.

The prosecutor, Umar Hussain, had earlier told the court that the defendant, a resident of 6, Moses Ebitu, SPG Road Ologolo, Lekki, Lagos, was arrested with 543 grammes of the banned weed by the Special Enforcement Team (SET) on May 17, 2023.

Umar had told the court that the defendant contravened Sections 11(a) and 19 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

Based on his plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a short date to review the facts of the charge because the exhibits keeper was indisposed.