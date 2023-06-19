Student Loans Will Revolutionise Access To Education – Bamigbade

Following the signing of the Students Loan Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu, the director-general of the All Progressivse Congress Professionals Council, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, has said the nation’s education sector is about to witness a revolution as students will be able to access financial aid to further their education.

Bamigbade who lauded Tinubu for signing into law the Students Loan Bill said the historic move marks a significant turning point in the quest by Nigerians to access education.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Council boss in a statement he signed noted that the bill sponsored by the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and now the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, will offer Nigerian students the opportunity to study at higher institutions with an interest-free loan to be managed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Bamigbade who stated this during the unveiling of National image tuition-free scholarship scheme in Abuja, organised in collaboration with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), said the president by the gesture had succeeded in enlarging the frontiers for Nigerian youths to succeed.

According to him, education is a legacy which allows individuals to access an array of opportunities to make a meaningful livelihood, urging the youths to make use of the opportunity to build a brighter future for themselves.