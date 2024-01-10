The suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, by President Bola Tinubu, demonstrated his commitment to prioritising the Nigerian people, says Lawyer Daniel Bwala.

Bwala disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bwala, who was the spokesman of the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election, highlighted the suspension of the Minister over alleged financial infractions, as evidence that Tinubu was focused on accountability and good governance.

“Instead of protecting ministers that were allegedly reported to have committed infractions, he asked that the law should have its own course and suspended somebody without wasting time. That to me is impressive because it’s about the people,” Bwala stated.

The vocal Lawyer noted that the decision, along with early efforts to reduce the cost of governance, showed Tinubu intends to live up to his campaign promises.

When asked if he was rejoining the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bwala responded: “APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation, if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

The lawyer had been a supporter of Tinubu before leaving the APC in the build-up to the 2023 general election over the choice of same-faith presidential ticket.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting the new administration, saying: “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

