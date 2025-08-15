Ahead of the Saturday, August 16 by-election in 13 states across the federation, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered watertight security across the states involved.

Advertisement

The IGP reiterated his earlier directives on the deployment of operational logistics to the states and local government areas where the elections would hold.

This, he said was to provide an enabling environment for a free and fair elections.

The states where by-elections will hold on Saturday include Anambra, Kano, Oyo, Taraba, Enugu, Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kano, Ogun, Zamfara and Niger States.

Force Police Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in order to ensure smooth elections, the IGP has directed the deployment of senior officers of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to Assist State Commissioners of Police.

Adejobi said this is to ensure proper supervision over the electoral process for a smooth and hitch-free election, while officers and men of the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department and other tactical units have equally been deployed.

The IGP also ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12 am to 6 pm on election day within affected local government areas.

However, those on essential services including INEC officials, accredited media and electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters were exempted from the directive.

Similarly, the IGP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

Also, state-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guards and security outfits have been barred from participating in election security management.

The FPRO added that the IGP charged all officers deployed for the special duty to ensure compliance with police standard operational protocols for elections.

He further urged all citizens to be law-abiding during and after the elections and assured that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure that their right to vote is unobstructed.