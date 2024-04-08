Marítime professionals, over the weekend, raised the alarm over the influx of foreigners operating on the nation’s coastal water unabated.

The professionals argued that the foreigners are operating illegally because the Nigerian Marítime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy had not granted a waiver to any foreigner to operate on the nation’s waterway in the last 18 years.

Recall that in a bold attempt to change the face of maritime business within its coasts, Nigeria enacted the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, to restrict foreign participation in Nigeria’s domestic coastal trade. The objective of the Cabotage Act was primarily to reserve the commercial transportation of goods and services within Nigerian coastal and inland waters to vessels flying the Nigerian flag and owned by persons of Nigerian citizenship.

However, speaking under the aegis of Marítime Professional Forum (MPF), the group disclosed that foreigners have taken over jobs that Nigerians have expertise in, thereby rendering Nigerians jobless.

The forum president, Capt. Akanbi Oluwasegun, further disclosed that commercial transportation within Nigerian coastal and inland waters that was supposed to be controlled by vessels flying the Nigerian flag, are now being done by foreigners.

“The Cabotage Act was instituted with a noble objective of reserving commercial transportation within Nigerian coastal and inland waters to vessels flying the Nigerian flag, owned and crewed by Nigerians and built-in Nigeria. However, recent developments paint a bleak picture of its implementation, raising concerns about its effectiveness and enforcement.

“The four pillars of the Cabotage act stipulate that commercial transportation within Nigerian coastal and inland waters should be reserved for vessels flying the Nigerian flag, owned, crewed and built-in Nigeria. Yet, despite these strict regulations, violations persist, particularly concerning the Crewing aspect of the law. Expatriates seem to be dominating the coastal trade, leaving Nigerian seafarers sidelined and frustrated.

“NIMASA asserts that no waiver has been approved by the Ministry for over 18 years Similarly, the Ministry of Interior and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) affirm their dedication to the Local Content Act. Despite these claims, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. The glaring question that arises is: How are the expatriate crew getting into the country without an approved waiver or able to circumvent the Cabotage act with impunity? It is unacceptable that laws are being flouted without consequences,” Capt. Akanbi stated.

He, however, complained about disparity in salary, emolument between Nigerian and foreign seafarers by indigenous Shipowners.

“Furthermore, the disparities in salaries between Nigerian Seafarers and expatriate crew exacerbate the issue. Despite possessing the same qualifications and performing the same job scope on the same ships for the same companies, Nigerian seafarers are paid significantly less than their expatriate counterparts. This wage gap not only undermines the principles of fairness and equality but also perpetuates the marginalisation of Nigerian maritime professionals.”

He continued, “In light of these challenges, it is imperative for the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, the new director general of NIMASA, The minister of Interior and the NCDMB to provide clarity and decisive action regarding the Cabotage act.

They must demonstrate unwavering commitment to its enforcement and ensure that violations are met with swift and appropriate penalties. Additionally, efforts should be made to bridge the salary disparities and create a level playing field for all seafarers, irrespective of nationality,” he advised.