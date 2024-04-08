A Facebook user, Agonzi Commedy, has tendered a series of apologies to popular Nigerian gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo following a case of defamation of character filed against him.

Agonzi apologised for tarnishing the image of the duo, who have sued some netizens for saying that Nathaniel fathered Mercy’s son.

Agonzi said he was sorry for his statement and asked the singers to forgive him, as this has caused mixed reactions from netizens.

The Facebook user, who urged Mercy Chinwo’s husband, Blessed, to do a DNA test, has recanted and begged forgiveness from the duo.

Despite widespread criticism, he earlier refused to retract his claims, arguing that Mercy Chinwo committed paternity fraud.

Gospel singer, Bassey decided to pursue legal action by filing a petition with the police against Agonzi alongside other social media users who made such comments.

Broken by this decision, Agonzi cried out on his social media page where he begged the gospel singers to forgive him for his behaviour.

He claimed to have been depressed since the petition was announced and requested another chance, alluding to the social media hype for his deed.