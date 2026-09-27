The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade have paid glowing tributes to Osinachi Ohale after the Nigeria star announced her retirement from international football, bringing an end to a 16-year career with the national team.

Ohale, 34, revealed her decision in a post on social media. In an emotional message, she said she had made a very difficult choice after more than a decade and a half of representing Nigeria and giving everything to the sport.

“After 16 years of wearing the Nigeria jersey, representing my country and giving everything I had for this beautiful sport, I have made the very difficult decision to retire from international football,” Ohale wrote.

CAF responded to the announcement by celebrating her contribution to African football, particularly her success with the Super Falcons. The continental governing body wrote: “Five WAFCON titles. One immortal legacy. Thank you Ohale for every battle, every trophy and every memory.”

The tribute from CAF underlined the scale of Ohale’s achievements in a Nigeria shirt. She earned 84 caps for the Super Falcons, featured at four FIFA Women’s World Cups — in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 — and won five Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles after appearing at seven editions of the tournament. Her international career spanned 16 years, making her one of the most experienced and decorated players of her generation.

Ajibade also joined the wave of tributes, describing Ohale as a true legend and praising her dedication to the Nigerian national team throughout her career. Writing on X, the Super Falcons captain said: “Thank you, Osi @OhaleOsinachi, for everything you gave to Nigeria. You defended this badge with your whole heart, every single time.

“I’m so proud of you. The whole Super Falcons family is proud of you. You are a true legend.

“Enjoy this next chapter. You’ve earned it, ma’am.”

Ajibade’s message reflected the respect Ohale commanded within the Super Falcons squad, with the captain acknowledging her teammate’s commitment and service over a long international career. She said the entire team was proud of Ohale and wished her well in the next phase of her life.

Ohale’s retirement brings an end to a Super Falcons career that included multiple continental triumphs and appearances on the biggest stage in women’s football. From her early days in the national team to her final appearances, she remained a key figure for Nigeria, helping to inspire younger players and leaving a legacy that CAF and her teammates have now celebrated.

As tributes continue to pour in, Ohale exits the international stage with 84 caps, five WAFCON titles and four World Cup appearances to her name — a record that cements her place among Nigeria’s most decorated women’s footballers.