Capital Sportiff Sports Club has marked its 22nd anniversary with a Founders’ Day celebration featuring a football tournament and recognition of members who contributed to the club’s development.

The anniversary event, held at New Capital School, Asokoro, Abuja, the club’s home ground, brought members together to commemorate its founding in 2004 and reflect on its journey over the past two decades.

Football was the centrepiece of the celebration, with Team PU, Team AVM and Team Vitus competing in a round-robin tournament.

Team PU opened the competition with a 2-1 victory over Team AVM, while Team Vitus edged AVM by a goal in a controversial encounter decided by a disputed penalty.

The final meeting between Team AVM and Team Vitus ended in a draw.

A founding member, Dr Victor Udeh, popularly known as “Machine”, recalled the club’s modest beginnings in 2004 and expressed satisfaction with its growth.

Udeh urged members to preserve the relationships and sense of community that had sustained Capital Sportiff over the years.

Another member, Nwosu Christian Okechukwu, popularly known as “Get Some” or “DJ Khaled”, said the intensity and emotions displayed during the football matches reflected the club’s enduring character.

He recalled that the club was initially established partly to promote physical fitness but had gradually developed into a network of friends who supported one another through different stages of life.

“We have fought, grown, stopped fighting, fought again, broken up and made up. We are now more than 20 years old, and it has been a long ride,” Okechukwu said.

“I wish the club more glory and hope we can bring in more young people to take the baton.”

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Oladimeji Fabiyi, identified friendship, comradeship and family values among the key features that had kept the club together.

Fabiyi said members from different ethnic backgrounds had maintained strong bonds and supported one another during difficult periods.

He added that the club was considering expanding into other sports and eventually securing a permanent facility.

Former President Rex Abitogun commended members for sustaining the organisation and said the Founders’ Day provided an opportunity to remember the pioneers and reflect on the challenges the club had overcome.

The Immediate Past President, Akpugo Ugochukwu Kennedy, highlighted the competitive spirit still displayed by members in their 50s and 60s, particularly during football matches.

Kennedy expressed hope that the club would continue to evolve and attract younger members.

Director of Sports, Ambrose Okosun, said the club had developed beyond its original fitness-oriented purpose into a platform for friendship, networking and mutual support.

Prince Leonard Pius Ocheuje said the anniversary also provided an opportunity to recognise the pioneers whose vision led to the establishment of Capital Sportiff and acknowledge their contributions to its development.