The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ivorien referee Patrick Tanguy to officiate the upcoming Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg match between Asante Kotoko and Kwara United.

Tanguy will be assisted by Nouho Ouattara and Lancine Kone as assistant referees, while Ibrahim Kalilou Traore, also from Ivory Coast, will serve as the fourth official. Experienced Gambian official Bakary K. Jammeh has been designated as the Match Commissioner, with Sierra Leone’s Sanusie Rashid acting as the referee assessor.

The match is set to take place on Sunday, 21 September at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana, with the return leg scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, during the weekend of 26-28 September.