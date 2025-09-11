The Cape Verde Islands are inching closer to becoming the second smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup, following a crucial 1-0 victory over Cameroon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Senegal made a remarkable comeback to enhance their qualification prospects for next year’s finals in North America.

Egypt, South Africa, and Ivory Coast are also progressing towards securing top spots in their respective groups during a busy day of qualifiers across the continent.

Cape Verde’s win has put them four points clear of Cameroon in Group D, with two matches remaining next month. The archipelago, boasting a population of just over 600,000, saw striker Dailon Livramento score the decisive goal in the 54th minute, capitalising on a defensive error.

To secure qualification, Cape Verde needs three points from their upcoming qualifiers against Libya and Eswatini. Iceland currently holds the record as the smallest country to participate in a World Cup, having competed in Russia 2018.

Senegal, on the other hand, is aiming for their third consecutive World Cup appearance after a stunning 3-2 victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo, overcoming a 2-0 deficit in front of a packed Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.