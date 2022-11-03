Plateau United FC of Jos yesterday in Abuja defeated the Al Akhdar S.C. of Libya 4-1 in the first leg match of their 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup final playoff round fixture.

The result will definitely make the second leg tie on November 9,2022 in Libya more comfortable for Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side. Meanwhile, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s league champions Rivers United put one leg into the money spinning group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after a comprehensive 5-0 win against Al Nasr of Libya in their first leg playoff round tie.

The Port Harcourt club dominated the game from start to finish.

Experienced defender Ebube Duru gave the home team the lead from the spot on 12 minutes.

Kazie Enyinnaya doubled Rivers United’s lead with a fine finish two minutes later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers United continued to pile pressure on the visitors and were rewarded with another goal through Ghanaian midfielder, Paul Acquah a minute before half-time.

Rivers United continued to pile pressure on the visitors and were rewarded with another goal through Ghanaian midfielder, Paul Acquah a minute before half-time.

The pattern of play continued after the break with Rivers United looking to score more goals.

Duru scored another penalty to make it 4-0 in the 64th minute

The Port Harcourt club further increased their lead courtesy of a thunderous shot from Malachi Ohawume eight minutes later.

The second leg will hold at the Martyrs Stadium, Benghazi on Wednesday, November 9.