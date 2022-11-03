No fewer than eight Nigeria Women football League (NWFL) clubs have confirmed their readiness to take part in the 2022 Sheroes Cup kicking off on Friday, November 4 in Nigeria’s capital city,Abuja.

Chairman of the organising committee of the pre-season tournament and secretary of FCT Football Association, Coach Haruna Ilerika, said both logistics and technical arrangements have been perfected while finishing touches are being put to others.

He said already the participating clubs have concluded plans to arrive in the nation’s capital today, November 3 as most matches are scheduled to be played inside FIFA goal project, package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He listed the clubs expected to face each other during the tournament to include Adamawa Queens, Edo Queens, Confluence Queens, Delta Queens, heartland Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Royal queens and Naija Ratels.

“The competition will be played in a round robin format. This is because the clubs requested that they want to play more games to enable them fully assess the quality of players they have recruited for the season. Is not economically viable for us, but we conceded to their demands in order to provide the platform they needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the first stage, the first two will play in the final, while the third and fourth placed sides on the table will play the third-place match.

“This kind of tournament gives players the opportunity to gain exposure to the national team and secure transfer to better their careers,” Ilerika said.

“As a responsible FA, we have contacted our hotel managers and connected them with clubs for discussions. We are providing a conducive environment for them to enjoy their stay in Abuja.”

On officiating, the competition’s committee chairman said, “One of the biggest challenges in our football has been officiating. On various platforms, most of the administrators are complaining. How did we get to this point, it is a win at all cost syndrome that is causing these issues. People want to influence match officials.

“Now, I can assure the clubs that they will get fair officiating. I have discussed with the chairman of the referring committee in the FCT, and I told him that if we find any referee wanting, whether technically or otherwise, we won’t waste time sending the referee to the association because what we want is quality.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the tournament have been released, and four matches will be decided each day.

Adamaqa Queens will battle Royal Queens in the opening match of the tournament.