The quarter-final draw for the 2023/24 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be conducted on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The draw will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt starting with CAF Confederation Cup at 14h00 Cairo time (12h00 GMT) and CAF Champions League at 15h00 Cairo time (13h00 GMT).

The teams that will participate in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup are known following the conclusion of the group stage over the weekend.

CAF Champions League quarter-finals teams are: Al Ahly (Egypt), ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Atletico Petroleos (Angola), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Simba SC (Tanzania), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Young Africans (Tanzania).

The CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals qualified teams are USM Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Dreams FC (Ghana), RS Berkane (Morocco), Modern Future (Egypt), Abu Salem (Libya), Rivers United (Nigeria), Stade Malien (Mali).