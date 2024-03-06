Erling Haaland has said he is “really happy” at Manchester City but the striker left the door open for a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the future.

Real Madrid are expected to sign France striker Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer but are long-term admirers of Norgian super star Haaland.

Premier League champions beat Madrid to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in June 2022 but Real’s interest has never gone away.

Asked about the links with Real and whether he felt he had everything he needed at City to remain at the club in the longer-term in the build-up to their Champions League clash against Copenhagen, Haaland said: “I’m really happy, especially with the people that I’m surrounded with – the manager [Pep Guardiola], the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline tomorrow, you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

Haaland signed a contract with City until 2027 and they are keen to agree a new deal with the 23-year-old after a successful 18 months which has seen him score 80 goals in 84 games and win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Reports in Spain have suggested that, despite success on the pitch, Haaland has grown frustrated by life in Manchester, but the Norwegian took the opportunity to play down the speculation.

“I enjoy life. I enjoy life with my closest friends and I enjoy it. I don’t know what else to say,” Haaland said.

Haaland still has more than three years on his contract but City would like to extend the agreement by at least another season.

He will be 27 by the time his deal ends and said he is only focused on the second half of the season with City rather than negotiations to extend his stay.

“My focus mainly now is on the pitch,” he said.

“There’s a lot of games. Two days ago was the Manchester derby, now Champions League, Sunday is Liverpool, I think I should focus on that. I don’t think I should focus on anything else at the moment.”