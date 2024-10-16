Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a definite stand regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria scheduled to occur yesterday night.

However, the continental football governing body did not fix a new date for the rescheduled fixture in a statement published on its official website yesterday, saying the matter would be referred to its competent bodies.

While many following the situation might find this decision reasonable, it has surprised the Libyan national team, who shared their readiness for the clash against Nigeria on social media.

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifier fixture between Libya and Nigeria will not occur as scheduled tonight. The matter will be referred to the competent CAF bodies,” the CAF short statement reads.

Meanwhile, the pilot of the chartered aircraft in which the Super Eagles flew to Libya explained that the Libyan authorities diverted the plane that was supposed to land in Benghazi to another airport in Al-Abraq.

The Tunisian pilot made this known in a video interview posted on ‘The FCT SWAN Whatsapp platform’ by a veteran sports journalist, Callitus Ebare, who was part of Nigerian delegations to Libya for the avoided match, where he spoke about the potential risks of the diversion.

According to the Pilot, all efforts to convince the Libyan authorities of the risks of diverting the plane fell on deaf ears.

“The flight plan was to land at Benghazi, Benina, and we had the approval from the Libyan Civil Aviation.

“However, when we began our descent, they instructed us to divert to Al-Abraq, almost 150 miles away, around 300 kilometres east. It wasn’t even (listed as) our alternate airport, which is not good.

“In aviation, we have our flight plan, and we calculate the fuel to our destination, so we have to avoid this kind of thing because it may breach safety,” he stated, repeatedly questioning the directive.

“When I asked to land in Benghazi according to my flight plan and according to my authorisation, they said no, it’s from the highest authority, you have to land in Al-Abraq.”

The Tunisian pilot debunked the claims the diversion was his decision, saying: “Everything is registered in aviation; we cannot hide anything, so I asked them several times, at least eight times, and I warned them I probably will be in trouble for fuel; they said it’s from the highest authority, you cannot land in Benghazi, you have to divert immediately to Al-Abraq,” he added.

The pilot added that all relevant communications and authorisations are documented and could be provided as evidence.

“The truth was we were going to Benghazi, and I can show you the evidence of the approval, I have it. But at the last minute, they changed their mind and the airport.”.

“There is no ILS (Instrument Landing System), no air navigation approach, no VHR (VHF Omnidirectional Range). We had to make a visual landing, which is particularly difficult by night with marginal weather,” he stated.

Adebayor, Aubameyang Condemns Libya’s Maltreatment Of Super Eagles

Two former African Footballers of the Year, Emmanuel Adebayo and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, have condemned the actions of the Libyan authorities in subjecting the Super Eagles players to inhumane treatment at the Al Abaq Airport.

Adebayor, a former Arsenal of England star striker, was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2008. Aubameyang, also a former Arsenal captain, won the 2015 edition of the African Best Player Award.

Libyan authorities left the Nigerian contingents unattended for more than 16 hours after they arrived at Al Abaq Airport on Sunday night, with players left with no option other than to sleep on the bench.

Adebayor, a former Togolese international, described the action of the Libyan authorities as unacceptable for the progress of African football.

“Nigerian Super Eagles were stranded at a Libyan airport, locked in without food, wi-fi, or a place to sleep after their flight was diverted.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable for the progress of African football. No team should face such treatment. We stand with Nigeria’s Super Eagles,” Adebayor wrote on his X handle.

His Gabonese counterpart, Aubameyang, also condemned the Libyan action, saying such an act should not happen in 2024. “Anyway, that is not possible in 2024 acting like that,” Aubameyang wrote on X.