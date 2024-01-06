The Super Eagles players and coaching staff at the team’s Abu Dhabi camp officially paid tribute to Victor Osimhen, who secured the Men’s African Player of the Year (POTY) award.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Osimhen became the first Nigerian to claim the CAF POTY award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999, after his outstanding performance. He propelled Napoli to their first Scudetto title in 33 years and topped the goalscorer chart during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Despite Osimhen’s success at the CAF awards, the Super Eagles had not convened as a team since then.

Nigeria’s last match was in November, where the team, missing the injured Osimhen, secured consecutive 1-1 draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Currently gathering in their training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Super Eagles are intensifying preparations for the upcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire later this month.

The national team camp commenced on Tuesday, with 24 of the 25 invited players already engaged under the guidance of head coach Jose Peseiro.

The only absentee is Leicester City’s striker Kelechi Iheanacho, recovering from an injury that may affect his participation in the tournament.

Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong were among the last arrivals at the camp.

During the team’s recent dinner on Friday, the Super Eagles took the opportunity to officially celebrate Osimhen’s status as the reigning African Player of the Year, as evidenced in a video shared on the team’s official account.

Patrick Pascal, the team’s coordinator, publicly recognized Osimhen and praised him for achieving the prestigious award, representing the NFF, the coaching staff, the players, and the entire nation.

Subsequently, prayers were offered to express gratitude to God for Osimhen’s remarkable victory.

NAN also reports that Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria’s attacking line in the 34th edition of the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, serving as the primary goal-scoring outlet for the team.

As the continent’s top striker, his role will be crucial in leading the Super Eagles’ quest for a fourth continental crown.

Osimhen stands poised to become the first Nigerian player since Rashidi Yekini to clinch the AFCON as the Best Player on the continent.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to commence on Jan. 13 and will culminate on Feb. 11.