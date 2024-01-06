The North-East Consultative Assembly (NECA) has joined other concerned groups calling for justice and fairness in the case of Halima Shehu, the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

NECA stated that it feels compelled to add its voice to the growing calls for a review of the process leading to Shehu’s suspension and subsequent investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding missing N37 billion from the Agency’s coffers.

In a statement signed by its national chairman, Abba Rious Borguma, the group urged President Tinubu, as a meticulous and conscientious democrat, not to compromise his principles for the interests of Ministers overseeing Agencies and Parastatals.

NECA acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations against Shehu’s supervising Minister, Dr Betta Edu, and the need for a thorough investigation.

“The allegations against officials of the Ministry involving unauthorised and fraudulent transfers of funds from the Agency’s Remita account to individual accounts are grave and demand immediate attention,” NECA said.

The group urged the President to order an independent administrative inquiry into the alleged breach by Edu of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulatory policy restricting the arbitrary interference of ministries in the financial management of Parastatals and agencies under their purview.

“In contravention of the CBN regulation that ensures these entities have autonomy in managing their financial affairs without undue government interference, the Humanitarian Minister is reportedly responsible for orchestrating a fraudulent diversion of funds from the NSIPA accounts without the necessary approvals,” the statement continued.

“On December 20th, 2023, for example, the Minister allegedly utilised the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to conduct transactions totaling a staggering N11 billion. These funds were withdrawn from the NSIPA Remita account, unbeknownst to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Accounting Officer of the Agency.”