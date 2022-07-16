Asisat Oshoala has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for 2022.

The Barcelona forward will battle nine other nominees for the individual prize.

Oshoala was ruled out from the ongoing 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco after sustaining an injury in Nigeria’s opening game against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

In the Young Player of the Year category, Rivers United forward Monday Gift made the final shortlist along with four other players.

Gift was also nominated for the Inter Club Player of the Year award.

She has made three substitute appearance for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is in the running for the Coach of the Year award, while Rivers United have been nominated for the Club of the Year award

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media representatives, head coaches and captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.

The awards will be held on Thursday, July 21 2022 in Rabat Morocco.

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Player of the Year (Women)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid/Racing Louisville)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/ Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint- Etienne)

Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/ FC Robo)

Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang (Botswana)

Gabriel Zabo (Cameroon)

Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Serigne Amar Mousse Niang Cisse (Senegal)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Samir Landolsi (Tunisia)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Club of the Year (Women)