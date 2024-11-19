Nigeria’s champions Edo Queens fell short in their semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League, losing 3-1 to DR Congo’s TP Mazembe on Tuesday.

The Nigeria’s club would be blaming themselves after failing to hold on to their 1-0 lead and allowed TP Mazembe to score in the 90th minute to send the game into extra-time.

The Congolese then went on to score two more goals in extra-time to advance to the final.

After a goalless first half, Peace Essien broke the deadlock in the 65th minute to give Edo Queens the lead.

Unfortunately the Nigerian champions could not hold on as TP Mazembe equalised in the 90th minutes, thanks to Merveille Kanjinga.

An own goal by Comfort Folorunsho in the 101st minute in extra-time put the DR Congo team in the 2-1 lead.

Then Marlene Kasaj added the third goal from the penalty spot in three minutes of added time in the first half of extra-time.

Edo Queens will now take on either AS FAR of Morocco or Egypt’s FC Masar in the third-placed play-off on November 22.

Edo Queens scored two goals in stoppage time against champions Mamelodi Sundowns to win 2-1 in their final Group B game.