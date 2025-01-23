The management of Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin, has said that the institution’s certificate is acceptable for direct entry in Nigerian and international higher institutions.

The acting provost of the college, Dr Sa’ad Hadi, explained that the inability of some students to register for JAMB’s direct entry in 2024 was due to new policies introduced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its efforts to make certificates being presented for direct entry admission uniform and sanitised.

Hadi , who said that the JAMB policies affected both its Kwara-CAILS-KWASU foundation programme and CAILS regular programmes, added that the policies also affected many institutions in the country.

“We have been able to address this issue to ensure our students are not disadvantaged. Both the vice chancellor and the registrar of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete are now signing the certificates of our regular diploma students as currently demanded by JAMB and now acceptable”, he said.