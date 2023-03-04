Following the outcome of the presidential election in which the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner, a group, Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) said those calling for the cancellation of the presidential election are enemies of democracy and the country.

The group noted that calling for the cancellation of the election was uncalled for, declaring that no election the world over, was perfect.

Addressing a press conference at the Arewa House, Kaduna on Friday, CNF spokesperson, Abdulsalam Kazeem, also took a swipe on former President Olusegun Obasanjo as part of those calling for the cancellation of the poll.

While congratulating the president-elect, CNF noted that those calling for the cancellation of the poll were not only mischievous but “enemies” of democracy.

According to him, no election across the world globally is ever adjudged perfect, and as such, the recent presidential election in Nigeria and its results should be allowed to stay.

He added that the fact that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is a northerner contested and lost, “does not mean we should join and discredit the elections.”

“We want to first of all congratulate Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well-deserved victory. As northerners, we are pleased with his victory and without being selfish, want to identify and work with him when he’s eventually sworn in on May 29.

“Those calling for the cancellation of this election are enemies of Nigeria and must not be given a listening ear. Calling for the cancellation of an election that has been conducted in the most peaceful and orderly manner across the country is simply mischievous and a call for the abortion of democracy,” he stated.