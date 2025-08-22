Cameroon’s constitutional court has rejected a legal challenge seeking to block President Paul Biya from contesting the October 12 election, paving the way for the 92-year-old leader to extend his nearly 43 years in power.

Advertisement

The case was filed by Akere Muna, lawyer, anti-corruption campaigner, and candidate of the Universe party. Muna had asked the court to disqualify Biya on grounds of age and capacity to govern.

But after two hours of arguments and a closed-door session, court president Clement Atangana dismissed the petition, ruling that it was “on substance, as it is not justified.”

Speaking after the verdict, Muna said he respected the decision but insisted the country still faced critical questions about Biya’s ability to rule.

“President Biya reigns but he doesn’t govern,” he argued, accusing the incumbent of depending heavily on his entourage and wife to fulfill presidential duties.

Biya, the world’s oldest sitting president, has long been criticized by opposition groups and rights organizations who accuse him of suppressing rivals and clinging to power through an uneven playing field.

With 12 candidates cleared to contest the election, Cameroon’s divided opposition faces an uphill battle against a man who has dominated the country’s political landscape since 1982.