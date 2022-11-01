Opposition political parties yesterday spurned reports suggesting that they were not broke and would be unable to sponsor their campaigns for the 2023 general election.

Dispelling insinuations that they cannot execute their campaigns, Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) noted that their money is not meant for vote buying.

They insisted that there was nothing they were supposed to do that they are not doing.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP last night, the national publicity decretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, said the party’s national chairman was quoted out of context.

“Our national chairman was quoted out of context. We are not broke. We are forging ahead. We are doing well. We have our money to plan for our campaigns; we don’t have money to buy votes. We are prepared for politics,” Arabambi stated.

According to him, every political party needs money to cater for their campaign venues and security.

He continued: “At least, we need money to prepare for our security and campaigns. Aside from that, we don’t have money for jamboree. Everyone is involved in our rally.

“We are fully ready. Our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is ready. Our party, the Labor Party, is ready, but we don’t have money for bribery. We are very rich. And we are going to emerge victorious,” Arabambi said.

Also speaking last night, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo, said there was nothing they are supposed to do that they were not doing.

“We are doing what we are supposed to do. We are unveiling our blueprint tomorrow (today). We have been moving all over the country. This is the first time we are into a marathon Campaign. We are not in power.

“We are doing what we are supposed to do. Once the blueprint is unveiled, we will intensify our campaigns and it will take us round the 36 States and the FCT. So, there is nothing that we are not doing that we are supposed to do,” Major stated.