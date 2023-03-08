Enugu State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah.

The body insisted that Enugu needed a leader with the capacity to engender economic rebirth, industrialisation, job creation, peace, security and a thriving environment for investments in the state.

CAN, which made their position known at the end of an interactive session with Mbah in Enugu, stressed that the entrepreneur’s qualifications and preparedness for the job put him poles ahead of the other candidates.

It therefore urged the Enugu electorates to vote for proven capacity, competence, character, outstanding track records both in the private sector and public sector, not party or clannish sentiments.

The state chairman of CAN, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh, commended Mbah for the timely unveiling of his manifesto in October, 2022, unlike some candidates, who aspire to be the governor of a civilised people like Enugu without presenting any manifesto for the people to know their plans if elected and if such plans suit them.

He said Mbah’s candidacy held the key to the desired greater future for Enugu, especially given what he was able to achieve in the private sector.

“Dr. Peter Mbah is not a stranger to the things he said he would do because he has done them already with evidence and verifiable proofs in the private sector. We want people with proven records outside public office, not people, who have made politics their lifetime career,” he said.

Describing Mbah’s governorship aspiration as CAN’s collective project, Rev. Edeh recalled that Mbah had done many laudable projects in the state, including the construction of a state-of-the-art Faculty of Law Auditorium at the Godfrey Okoye University, a Catholic university, in addition to constructing roads, building a modern hospital managed by the catholic church and lifting the youth through scholarships and empowerment programmes of the Peter Mbah Foundation.

Earlier, Mbah called on Enugu people to vote for candidates based on competence, character, outstanding records of development, not clannish and party sentiments.

He equally warned against electing people, who have no life or business outside politics.