The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it was saddened by the demise of Emeritus Catholic Pontiff, Pope Benedict XVI, a great theologian whose life epitomised the balance of faith, reason, and works in ways that positively influenced both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout the world.

In a statement signed by the President of CAN, Daniel Okoh, the apex Christian body said that Pope Benedict XVI devoted his soul and intelligence to God for a more fraternal world, and had died in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, a house dedicated to prayer and self-sacrifice within the walls of the Vatican Gardens.

According to the statement, CAN paid tribute to Pope Benedict XVI, who spent his days at the service of the Church, speaking to the hearts and minds of men with the spiritual, cultural, and intellectual depth he possessed.

“It will be difficult to fill the shoes of untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world which Pope Benedict XVI left behind, but the Christian Association of Nigeria prays that God Almighty will continue to raise theologians like the late Pontiff who are committed to the defence of Christian faith.

“CAN extends its condolences to his relatives, the Vatican, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, and the faithful in Nigeria and the rest of the world over this great loss,” Okoh said.