The National Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that occurred at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama on Saturday morning, where at least ten individuals, including children, lost their lives while seeking assistance from the church.

In a statement, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the president of CAN, emphasised the human impact of this tragedy, saying that it was not merely a statistic but represented real families in anguish.

Okoh said that each individual who lost their life was a cherished member of a family, thereby extending their heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and the families affected by this catastrophic incident.

“We stand in solidarity with you during this difficult time of mourning and prayer,” he said.

The CAN president noted that many attendees had arrived early, hoping to receive much-needed support in challenging times. What was intended to be a day of assistance quickly devolved into disaster, a stark reminder of life’s fragility.

This unfortunate event contributes to an alarming trend in Nigeria, which has seen two other tragic stampedes occur this month. On December 18, during a Christmas funfair at a school in Ibadan, a stampede claimed the lives of 35 children and left six others critically injured.

“The event, aimed at distributing cash and food to over 5,000 children, is currently under investigation, focusing on improving crowd control measures.

“Just days later, another stampede took place during a rice distribution event in Anambra State, leaving at least 22 individuals dead and 32 others injured. These heartbreaking occurrences underscore the difficulties of safely managing large crowds during charitable events,” he stated.

In light of these tragedies, Okoh stressed the need for collective support for those in mourning: “We must listen to each other, share our feelings, and extend help wherever possible. Compassion and understanding are vital as we navigate these healing processes together.”

While reflecting on these devastating events, CAN invites all Nigerians to embrace kindness and empathy.

“Let us unite to support one another and strive to create an environment where everyone feels safe and valued. The concern expressed in response to this tragedy showcases our shared humanity,” he states.

The CAN president concluded by calling on us to honour the memory of the deceased by committing to a hopeful future where every life is acknowledged and individuals can gather in safety, sharing the bountiful support we can offer one another as a nation.

“May those who have lost their lives find eternal rest, and may God provide comfort to all those in mourning,” he added.