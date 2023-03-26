The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter, has called on Christians all over the country and beyond to pray towards the freedom of Rev. Paul Musa and his wife, who have been missing close to two weeks now at Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno State.

The missing Servant of God, who is the lead Pastor of COCIN LLC Gamboru Ngala and his wife, according to a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Maiduguri by the CAN Secretary, Apostle Joshua Michael, were missing since Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from their residence in Fotocol, Cameroun, a border town between Niger Republic and Nigeria.

The statement reads, “This is to bring to your notice that Rev Paul Musa and his wife Mrs. Ruth Paul who is a leading pastor in COCIN LCC Gamboru Ngala are missing since the night of Wednesday 15th March, 2023 at their residence in Fotocol, Cameroun, a border of Republic of Nigeria.

“According to information by his family, they noticed that their parents were missing at night when one of his daughters came out to ease herself, surprisingly she noticed that the door to her parents room were opened, when she checked, she found out that both of them were missing.

“There is no information about them, all efforts to contact them proved abortive as their phones were both switched off.

“We use this medium to request each and every Church to specially pray this Sunday 26th March, 2023 for their release, God that set the captive free, should set them free in Jesus Name, Amen,” the statement added.

LEADERSHIP reports that noone or group has claimed responsibility or knowledge of the whereabouts of the couple since they went missing.