The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has called on federal and state governments to strengthen mental health policies, increase budgetary allocations, and integrate mental health services into primary healthcare.

Okoh made the call on Friday in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the first National Mental Health Summit organised by CAN, held at the National Christian Centre to coincide with World Mental Health Day.

The CAN president also challenged the long-held misconceptions within religious circles, declaring that mental illness is a health condition and not a reflection of spiritual weakness.

He emphasised the church’s divine responsibility to be a sanctuary of compassion and support for the afflicted.

“For too long, discussions about mental health have remained in the shadows of stigma, ignorance, and fear. Many suffer quietly, even within our churches, struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, or emotional exhaustion.

“They are often misunderstood or judged, instead of being supported and guided toward healing,” he said.

The summit, with the theme “Faith and Mental Health: Break the Silence,” was attended by religious leaders, health professionals, and policymakers to forge a new path forward.

Okoh described the event as a critical response to the growing mental health challenges that threaten not just individual lives, but also families, communities, and the very fabric of Nigeria society.

He directly addressed theological concerns often raised in Christian communities, urging a shift in perspective.

“As Christians, we must remember that mental illness does not reflect a lack of faith or spiritual weakness. It is a health condition that requires empathy, care, and treatment,” he stated.

Quoting from the Bible, Galatians 6:2, he reminded the audience of the instruction to “bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”

“This means that the Church must be a place of refuge, not rejection, for those struggling mentally or emotionally,” he said.

The CAN president further called for the equipping of pastors and church workers with knowledge to recognise signs of distress and provide counselling.

He announced a new vision for the church to “invest in mental health education within our congregations, train counselors and chaplains, and create ministries that offer psychological support alongside spiritual guidance.”

Okoh also urged schools, workplaces, and the media to play their part in promoting awareness and responsible portrayal of mental health issues.

Reframing the act of seeking help as a virtue, the Archbishop said, “We must remind everyone that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but an act of courage and faith.”

He described the summit as the beginning of a national movement, a collaborative effort between the church, government, and citizens to ensure every Nigerian can live with dignity, peace of mind, and a sense of belonging.